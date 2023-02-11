MCBAIN — Rough first half.
Much better second half.
Northern Michigan Christian overcame a sluggish start and beat Evart 56-50 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Wildcats were up 17-9 after the first quarter and 30-25 going into halftime before the Comets picked up the play.
“They turned us over a lot in the first half and we lacked focus,” NMC coach Kyle Benthem said.
“In the second half, we switched defenses, executed a little bit better and were able to get the ball inside more.”
NMC was up 39-38 going into the fourth quarter.
Brant Winkle paced the Comets with 28 points while Blake DeZeeuw had eight points, eight rebounds and four assists. Ethan Bennett had eight points and five blocks while Nathan Eisenga also scored eight.
Dakobe White paced Evart with 22 points while Marcel White added 10.
NMC is at Houghton Lake Monday.
McBAIN — The Evart girls closed strongly to secure a 44-35 victory over Northern Michigan Christian.
NMC was much improved from the first time the teams played and gave the Wildcats a much better challenge this time around.
The seesaw game was tied at 10 after the first quarter with Evart leading 23-12 at the half before NMC rallied to take a 27-25 lead into the final period.
Evart, creating numerous turnovers with its defensive pressure, outscored the Comets 19-8 in the final quarter.
“We got into foul trouble early and had to sit two of our starters but that’s not to take anything away from NMC; they played us very tough on their home floor,” said Evart coach Carrie Kunkle.
“We played much better in the fourth quarter. We had quite a few steals and played very unselfishly. Emma (Dyer) did a really good job defensively, making several steals, and Ally (Theunick) had a good night.”
Addy Gray tallied 14 to pace the Wildcats. Kyrah Gray added 11 while Dyer and Theunick each scored eight.
NMC coach Rich Bennett was pleased with his team’s play, especially early.
“I was proud of our girls tonight,” he said.
“Our team played a great first half of basketball but we really struggled with the full-court press.”
Alaina Rozeveld paced the Comets with 13 points and five rebounds while Paige Ebels had nine points and four rebounds.
Evart (15-3, 12-2) is home against Houghton Lake on Tuesday. NMC (7-9, 5-8) travels to Lake City the same night.
