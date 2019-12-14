MCBAIN — Down, up and then back down.
When the roller-coaster ride finally settled, Northern Michigan Christian dropped a 58-56 decision to Roscommon in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Comets struggled in the first half but played much better in the second half before seeing a six-point lead slip away with less than a minute left.
"It was a tale of two halves," NMC coach Shawn Pattee said. "The first half, we came out sluggish offensively and didn't get after loose balls.
"The second half, we came out with better energy and intensity and it's amazing what happens when you do that. We were still up four with 20 seconds left but just a couple of mistakes. We've got to practice better to be ready for Highland play."
Roscommon led 15-12 after the first quarter and 32-23 at halftime before taking a 41-31 lead into the fourth.
Trevin Winkle paced NMC with 27 points and Jamey Haan added 16.
The Comets are at Manton on Tuesday and at McBain on Thursday.
