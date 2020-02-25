HOUGHTON LAKE — Northern Michigan Christian put together a strong effort in a 68-62 loss to Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Monday night.

"I loved our fight tonight but we've got to find a way to win these close ball games," NMC coach Shawn Pattee said. "We get it within a couple of points and then make a critical mistake."

Houghton Lake led 19-16 after the first quarter and 32-28 at halftime. It was 52-46 going into the fourth quarter.

Trevin Winkle paced the Comets with 38 points and Blake DeZeeuw scored nine.

NMC hosts McBain on Wednesday.

