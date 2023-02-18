LEROY — Northern Michigan Christian used a strong second half to beat Pine River 41-26 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Comets led the Bucks 16-9 at halftime, before going up 29-11 after the third quarter.
NMC head coach Kyle Benthem said it was their defense that kept his team afloat, as the Comets held Pine River to 11 points through three quarters.
Offensively, he said his team will need to score more as they enter the final two weeks of the regular season.
“Defensively, we played really well,” he said. “Offensively, we still have to find a rhythm.”
Ethan Bennett led the Comets with 10 points and four blocks.
Junior Brant Winkle had nine points and seven rebounds. Senior Blake DeZeeuw added nine points, 12 rebounds, five assists, while senior Nathan Eisenga had six points.
The Comets host Traverse City Christian next Friday.
Northern Michigan Christian stepped up its defense and scored a 39-30 win over Pine River in a Highland girls’ contest.
The Bucks led 8-6 after the first quarter before the the Comets outscored them 15-3 in the second to lead 21-11 at halftime.
“We talked on defense which has been a struggle most of the season,” NMC coach Rich Bennett said. “We put a lot of emphasis on rebounding which helped us down the stretch.”
NMC led 26-18 going into the fourth quarter.
“The second quarter really hurt us and we turned the ball over a few too many times,” Pine River coach Steffen Halvorsen said.
“We chipped away at the lead in the second half but not enough to overcome the second quarter.”
Paige Ebels paced the Comets with 19 points and four steals while Emerson Tossey had 10 points and five rebounds.
Amanda Hill paced Pine River with 12 points and Lilly Felsk scored six.
The Comets host Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart on Tuesday while the Bucks are at Manton.
