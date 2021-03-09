MCBAIN — Back on track.
Northern Michigan Christian got back in the win column as it cruised to a 64-28 win over Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Monday night.
The Comets (9-2 overall) dropped games to Manton and McBain last week.
"It's good to get back in the win column," NMC coach Kyle Benthem said. "The first quarter was pretty even and then we figured out what they were doing to us and adjusted.
"The kids played really well defensively from the second quarter on."
NMC led just 17-15 after the first quarter but blanked Houghton Lake 20-0 in the second quarter for a 37-15 lead at halftime. It was 52-21 going into the fourth quarter.
Trevin Winkle paced the Comets with 23 points and 18 rebounds while Blake DeZeeuw had 19 points and six rebounds.
NMC hosts Beal City on Wednesday.
