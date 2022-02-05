HOUGHTON LAKE — A good night by Blake DeZeeuw and balanced scoring helped Northern Michigan Christian to a 46-28 win over Houghton Lake in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Comets had six players score, led by DeZeeuw’s breakthrough night.
“Blake led the team tonight which I asked him to do and that was good to see,” NMC coach Kyle Benthem said. “We had really consistent scoring and six guys scored.”
The Comets led 10-8 the first quarter and stretched that to 22-12 at halftime. It was 39-25 going into the fourth quarter.
DeZeeuw led the way with 14 points, six rebounds, three steals and three blocks while Landon Ochampaugh added nine points and Nate Eisenga had eight. Trevin Winkle added five points and eight rebounds.
NMC hosts Evart on Tuesday.
BEAL CITY — They gave themselves a chance but a couple errors turned costly.
Lake City dropped a 55-52 decision to Beal City in a Highland Conference contest Friday night.
Trojan coach Brad Besko can’t fault the effort of his team but said it needed to make some better decisions.
“We played hard,” he said. “We didn’t start off really well but got into a groove into the second quarter.
“We just had too many mental lapses in critical situations that hurt us. We made a run to get a chance to tie it but we didn’t play our best game tonight. Credit Beal City, they made some big shots, too.”
The Aggies led 13-7 after the first quarter and 31-26 at halftime. It was 45-38 going into the fourth.
Gavin Bisballe paced Lake City with 18 points, nine rebounds, four steals, three blocks and three assists while Darin Kunkel had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists.
Brady Becker had nine points and three rebounds; Oakley Barger seven points and five rebounds; and Brody Gothard four points and three rebounds.
