MARION — The Northern Michigan Christian boys basketball team will be playing Pentwater in a district final after the Comets defeated Baldwin Wednesday, 50-35.
Comets coach Shawn Pattee said his team did a little bit of everything on defense to stop Baldwin's top two scorers who excel at driving the lane. That included starting with a 1-3-1 zone, utilizing traps in the corners and eventually man-to-man. Pattee said when his team switched to the man defense, that was when the Comets were able to lock down Baldwin, especially in the second half.
"We turned it up in the second half and played ball," he said. "I'm proud of our team. Baldwin is hard to play. They have some athletes."
NMC led 8-2 after the first quarter and 19-17 at halftime. The lead expanded slightly to 34-27 after the third quarter before the Comets put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.
The Comets will play Pentwater in the district final and that preparation started Wednesday night for the coaches and Thursday morning for the players.
"We got (Pentwater) on film. We have film tomorrow with the players and the coaches are working (Wednesday night). This is when the overtime pay kicks in," Pattee joked.
Blake DeZeeuw paced the Comets with 14 points while Trevin Winkle and nine and Corey VanHaitsma had seven.
NMC plays Pentwater in the district final at 7 p.m. Friday.
