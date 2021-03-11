BEAL CITY — Northern Michigan Christian got to the rim more and hit big shots to pull away for a 53-41 win over Beal City in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Comets led 14-11 after the first quarter and 24-23 at halftime before taking a 34-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
"The first half, we'd get up six or seven, they'd hit a 3-pointer and we'd allow them to get back in it," NMC coach Kyle Benthem said. "They outrebounded us and I was frustrated about that. We need to crash the boards harder.
"In the fourth quarter, we were able to get to the rim and shoot free throws."
Trevin Winkle was 7 of 9 from the line in the fourth quarter en route to scoring 20 points with nine rebound and four assists.
Blake DeZeeuw added 11 points and six rebounds while Seth VanHaitsma and Andrew Eisenga scored six points apiece.
NMC (10-2 overall) hosts Roscommon on Friday.
