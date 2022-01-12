LAKE CITY — Northern Michigan Christian remained unbeaten with a hard-fought 57-51 victory over host Lake City on Tuesday in a key early-season Highland Conference clash.
The Trojans (4-3, 3-2 Highland) tried hard to knock NMC (6-0, 6-0) from the ranks of the unbeaten but was not able to do so.
“The effort was there but not the execution,” said Lake City coach Brad Besko. “We put in a plan to counter their press and we didn’t execute it well enough. That’s on me. We’ll have to do better next time.
“Give NMC credit. They played hard and they made a few more plays than we did.”
NMC coach Kyle Benthem was pleased to go to Lake City and get a big league win but wants to see more consistency from his team.
“It was nice to go to Lake City and win; Brad always has his team ready to play and they came right at us tonight,” Benthem said.
“We did enough to win there, which is nice, but we have to learn from games like this. We have to play better defensively throughout the game and avoid some of the mental lapses we had. We pulled ahead by 10 in the second quarter and they came right back on us.”
The game was tied at 12 after the first quarter but NMC used a press effectively in the second quarter to create turnovers and gain a lead it would not relinquish, even though the Trojans rallied to pull within a point in the third quarter.
NMC led 28-23 at the half and pulled away late in the third quarter to lead 46-39 going into the final period.
Senior Trevin Winkle tallied 23 to pace the Comets to go with seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Carter Quist played a strong game inside for NMC, hitting for 10, all from in close, with a team-high six rebounds. Blake DeZeeuw scored nine with four assists and three blocks and senior Seth VanHaitsma, back after fighting illness, scored seven. Benthem credited VanHaitsma with making smart decisions with the ball.
The one bad note of the night for NMC is the loss of starting junior wing Brant Winkle, who suffered an arm injury in the second half.
Gavin Bisballe had a big night for the Trojans, hitting for 19 points, including a major dunk in the fourth quarter following a steal, and grabbing 12 rebounds with five steals. Darin Kunkel drained 14 points with four steals while Brody Gothard tallied 6 with three rebounds and provided strong minutes off the bench.
Oakley Barger scored five with four boards, Devin Nolan hit four with four boards and point guard A.J. VanDuinen, back after being sidelined with illness, scored two with three assists and two rebounds. Besko commended VanDuinen for providing a spark and keeping his teammates settled on the floor.
Lake City (4-3, 3-2) is home Thursday against Manton. NMC (5-0, 5-0) travels to Pine River.
