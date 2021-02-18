LEROY — Good start.
Still working on the finish.
Either way, Northern Michigan Christian ran its record to 4-0 with a 53-44 win over Pine River in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
Comet coach Kyle Benthem said his team is still a work in progress but things are going well.
"We're doing a lot better with our man defense but we've got to become a better rebounding team," he said. "and at the end of games, we've got to figure out how to put it awa.
"We can't let other teams back in the game."
NMC led 15-9 after the first quarter and was up 31-19 at halftime. It was 45-31 going into the fourth quarter.
Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said his team might have found a spark late in the loss.
"It was just inept offense for three quarters and our defense was very lacking in the first half," he said. "In the fourth quarter, maybe we found something we can build on.
"We played with heart and guts and that's a good step forward for us."
Trevin Winkle paced NMC with 18 points and 12 rebounds while Nick Heuker had 10 points and four assists. Blake DeZeeuw also scored 10 points.
Jayce Methner paced Pine River with 20 points and six rebounds while Isaac McKinley grabbed seven rebounds.
NMC is at Gaylord St. Mary on Friday while Pine River hosts Roscommon.
