MCBAIN — Better defense in the second half and strong offensive movement throughout led Northern Michigan Christian to a 69-55 win over Traverse City Christian in a non-conference boys basketball contest Monday night.
The Comets were up 24-19 after the first quarter but trailed 37-33 at halftime.
"Defensively, for some reason, it was not there in the first half," NMC coach Shawn Pattee said. "We gave up too many open shots and our help wasn't very good.
"The second half, we made a couple of adjustments and got back to what we do."
NMC led 49-43 going into the fourth quarter.
"Offensively, I thought we moved the ball so much better tonight," Pattee added.
Trevin Winkle paced NMC with 25 points and Blake DeZeeuw scored 20.
The Comets host Pine River on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.