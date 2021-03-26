CUSTER — After a roughly two-week lay off, the Northern Michigan Christian boys basketball team took the court Thursday in a Division 4 district semifinal against Marion.
The Comets bested the Eagles, 65-36, to set up a district final against Baldwin Saturday at Mason County Eastern, but NMC coach Kyle Benthem said his team would have to play better if they want to beat the Panthers.
"We have been off for two weeks here. We got some players back from injury," he said. "It just felt off (Thursday)," Benthem said. "We haven't played in 15 days. In the first half it was really slow and sluggish. We had to get the rust off."
NMC jumped out to a 19-8 lead after the first quarter and was up 33-17 at the half. To start the fourth quarter, the Comets were up 51-23.
Although the Comets led the entire game, Benthem said his team didn't execute the way it should have Thursday and if they want to make a run in the postseason they will have to play better.
Blake DeZeeuw paced the Comets with 25 points while Trevin Winkle had 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. Nick Heuker added six points and four assists in the win.
