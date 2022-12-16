MANTON — Good start.
Not a great finish.
Northern Michigan Christian did enough to get the job done, beating Manton 40-34 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
While Comet coach Kyle Benthem was pleased with his team’s start, he wasn’t as hot on the way they finished the night.
“We started out well and then only scored eight points in the third quarter,” he said. “They cut the lead to one.
“I thought we struggled and didn’t finish the game well.”
NMC led 12-6 after the first quarter and 25-16 at halftime. The Comets were up 31-23 going into the fourth quarter.
For Manton coach Brandon Herlein, it was the opposite.
“We got off to a very slow start and we’ve got to find a way to come out firing in the first half,” he said. “Our second half was much better.
“We had more intensity and more energy and our defense got a lot better.”
Brant Winkle paced NMC with 16 points and four steals while Ethan Bennett had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Lincoln Hicks paced the Rangers with 15 points.
Manton is at Charlevoix on Tuesday while NMC is off until it hosts rival McBain on Jan. 4.
