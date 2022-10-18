MCBAIN — Fancy meeting you there.
Again.
Northern Michigan Christian and Buckley will meet again in a Division 4 soccer district final after both teams won semifinal matches on Monday.
The Comets beat Pentwater 5-4 while the Bears dispatched of the host Wildcats 9-1.
The title game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Lakeview. The winner advances to regional play Oct. 25 at Big Rapids.
For NMC, it was anything but easy.
The Comets built a 5-1 lead before Pentwater roared back and cut it to 5-4 in the second half. With a backup keeper in the nets, NMC held on for the victory.
“It was a rough game for us tonight. We let one in early and then were able to establish a 5-1 lead through some excellent offensive play,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “Sadly, (senior keeper) Blake (DeZeeuw) took a nasty slide tackle in the first half and was out for the remainder of the half. He did play some of the second half, but we ended up pulling him out again due to health and safety concerns.
“Special credit to Ty VanHaitsma for stepping in and playing goalie on short notice and in such an important game with minimal real game experience. Pentwater got three goals on us late which just goes to show how important a solid experienced goalie is in the game of soccer. Thankfully, we were able to pull it out in the end and look forward to Buckley on Saturday, hopefully with Blake in net.”
Nathan Eisenga led the way with a goal and two assists while Barret Bosscher had a goal and an assist. Tucker Tossey scored twice while Isaac Bowden also scored and Logan Hart added an assist.
DeZeeuw made four saves while VanHaitsma had two.
For Buckley, it was pretty easy as Nick Simon led the way with four goals while Beltran De Vera had three and Andrea Rolle had two. De Vera also had two assists, as did Rolle and Orren Renfor. Garrett Ensor and Jake Romzek each had one.
Landon Kulawiak made two saves in goal.
MCBAIN — McBain got defensive and picked up a nice non-league win, beating Frankenmuth 25-18, 25-18, 25-17.
“I felt like we took some big steps forward tonight, especially on defense,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said.
“This was probably the best I have seen us blocking so far this year, with a combined total of 14 bocks for the night. Our defense really stepped up tonight, which helped to create some great energy on the floor and in our gym.”
Gabrielle VerBerkmoes paced McBain with 12 kills, three blocks, seven digs and 100 percent serving while Linde VanderVlucht had eight kills, eight blocks, an assist and 10 digs.
Analiese Fredin dished out 20 assists, a kill, 10 digs and served 100 percent while Gwyneth VerBerkmoes had six kills, two blocks, an ace, an assist and seven digs. Morgan DeRuiter added two kills, a block, 13 digs and an ace on 100 percent serving.
McBain (34-6-2 overall) hosts Manton today.
REESE — Lake City went 2-1 in a non-conference quad in Reese.
The Trojans lost to New Lothrop 25-17, 25-27, 25-8; beat Millington 25-16, 25-14 and beat the host Rockets 22-25, 25-10, 25-14.
“We faced some good, fast-paced teams,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “We had some girls step up in spots for some starters who just had an off night. Now,we turn our focus to Thursday night our last regular-season home match in our gym where we get to honor our six seniors.
Mackenzie Bisballe had 25 kills, 27 assists, 15 blocks and 36 digs; Emily Urie a kill; two blocks and 18 digs; Hannah Vasicek six kills, three blocks and 15 digs; Alie Bisballe 20 kills, 13 blocks and 12 digs; Hailey Hamel seven digs; Kaylee Keenan 39 digs; and Helen Brown 28 assists and 14 digs.
Kasey Keenan had nine kills, two blocks and 17 digs; Zoe Butkovich three kills, two blocks and six digs; Caleigh Schneider two digs; Isabelle Whitcomb a dig; and Jenna Harris 11 digs.
Lake City hosts East Jordan on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.