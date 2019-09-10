SOCCER
NMC blanks Grant
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian scored a 3-0 win over Grant in a non-league contest.
"Our defense was stellar today," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. " Jamey Haan, Silas Bowden and Trevin Winkle on the back line, and midfielders Alex Rozeveld, Carter Quist, Wayne Roper, Kendrick Smallegan and Blake DeZeeuw thwarted attack after attack.
"This was the best team defensive effort I have seen this year."
Jonas Lanser scored less than a minute into the contest when he pounded a carom into the net before Corey VanHaitsa scored the second goal when he deposited one from the 18-yard line into the right window.
Corey VanHaitsma finished the scoring off an assist from Lanser with four minutes remaining. Lanser had two assists on the night and Seth VanHaitsma added one.
Ezra Dieterman recorded 10 saves in the nets.
NMC (6-2 overall) is at Clare on Wednesday.
Bears blank Stags
BUCKLEY — Buckley got back on track, beating Kingsley 5-0 in a Northwest Conference contest.
Working with a new formation, the Bears started a little bit slow before getting rolling.
Kallen Wildfong paced Buckley with two goals while Tyler Francisco, Garret Ensor and Nick Simon each had one. Wildfong (2), Cameron Carpenter, Gavin Allen and Gabe Luther recorded assists.
Josh Barley recorded seven saves in goal for the shutout.
Buckley (7-1, 2-1 Northwest) hosts Benzie Central on Wednesday.
Bucks fall short
LEROY — Pine River dropped a 4-0 decision to Clare in an NMSL contest.
"We struggled a little bit early and our keeper struggled," Pine River coach Dave Fisher said. "We changed some things around and then shut them out in the second half.
"We did a really good job of containing them and frustrated them quite a bit."
Dalten Sible started in goal and made five saves before Caleb Mitchell made 13 saves in goal.
Pine River is at Gladwin on Wednesday.
