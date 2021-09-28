ROSCOMMON — Northern Michigan Christian started a bit slow but picked up steam and beat Roscommon 7-0 in a Northern Michigan Soccer League contest Monday.
“Tonight we started the game flat and slow,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “Based on how we looked in warm ups, the coaches could tell it was going to be a bad start.
“It took multiple subbing rotations and a brutally honest halftime speech to get them into the game. A 1-0 first half with nine shots compared to a 7-0 final with 42 shots just shows the night and day differences between the halves.
“Roscommon played very well in the first half which made it even tougher on us but once we started to play the way we should we wore them down quickly and the goals started to flow.”
Logan Hart paced the Comets with two goals and an assist while Seth VanHaitsma added a goal and two assists.
Barrett Bosscher had two goals while Jonas Lanser added a goal and an assist.
Mekhi Harris also scored while Blake DeZeeuw made three saves in the nets.
NMC hosts Clare on Wednesday.
BENZONIA — Buckley stayed unbeaten in Northwest Conference play as it slipped past Benzie Central.
The Bears got goals from Jake Romzek and Alfonso Jimenez to lead 2-1 at halftime and it stayed that way until the Huskies’ Kevin Hubbel scored with two minutes left in regulation.
Buckley answered, though, when Jimenez scored with 1:10 to go.
Nick Simon and Luke Frasier added assists while Josh Barley made five saves in the nets.
The Bears (9-4-1 overall, 6-0 Northwest) host North Bay on Wednesday.
CHEBOYGAN — Cadillac hit one of its goals as it shot a team score of 399 to take fifth at the Cheboygan Golf Invitational on Monday.
Traverse City Central won the event with a 350 while Traverse City West shot a 357 and Petoskey was third at 384.
“We broke into the 300s for the first time all year which was a team goal for me when we started,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. “Great job by these girls again and right before regionals.
“It’s a long shot for such a young team but we are going in the right direction.”
Grace Drabik paced the Vikings with a 90 while Avery Meyer shot a 97, Onalee Wallis 101, Zoey Feister 111 and Ellery Schaefer 119.
Cadillac hosts Ludington at Lakewood on the Green on Thursday.
CADILLAC — Cadillac’s JV tennis team dropped a 4-3 decision to Big Rapids.
Matt Erickson won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 1 singles while Woodlen Paca lost 7-5, 6-1 at No. 2. Ben Anderson won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 3.
Dino Santangelo and Trayer Langworthy lost 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles while Harry Chipman and Cole Mortenson lost 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
Tommy Reagan and Logan Scheanwald won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 3 while Mason Freeman and Lucas Meyjes lost 5-7, 6-4, 11-9 at No. 4.
