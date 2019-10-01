CLARE — Northern Michigan Christian scored a 2-0 win over Clare in an NMSL contest Monday evening.
"Clare is a talented team. They've got a lot of speed and they move the ball well on the turf," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. "Parts of the game, we were really crisp with our passing but, in other parts, we weren't.
"We did enough to get the win but it wasn't always pretty."
Jamey Haan scored for the Comets on a penalty kick in the ninth minute before Nick Heuker scored off an assist from Jonas Lanser midway through the second half.
Ezra Dieterman recorded seven saves.
NMC (13-3 overall, 10-1 NMSL) hosts Big Rapids Crossroads on Wednesday.
Bears beat Benzie
BENZONIA — Buckley scored a 5-1 win over Benzie Central in a Northwest Conference contest.
Tyler Francisco (2), Kallen Wildfong, Gavin Allen and Gabe Luther scored for the Bears while Wildfong (2), Allen and Connor Dunn had assists.
Tyler Apple recorded seven save in the nets.
Buckley (14-3 overall) is at Glen Lake on Wednesday.
Coyotes fall sort
BIG RAPIDS — Reed City dropped a 5-0 decision to Big Rapids in first round of the CSAA tournament.
Jordon Lofquist recorded 17 saves in the nets for the Coyotes after missing the last two and a half games with a hand injury.
Reed City will face an opponent to be determined on Wednesday.
