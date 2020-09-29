LEROY — Northern Michigan Christian cruised to an 8-0 win over Pine River in an NMSL contest Monday evening.
Seven different players scored for the Comets.
"We passed well in the midfield and everyone got involved," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. "We definitely played more patient today than some games when we try to ram it down the other team's throats.
"We did a better job of using fundamental passing."
Seth VanHaitsma paced NMC with two goals and an assist while Barrett Bosscher had a goal an assist.
Mekhi Harris, Carter Quist, Kendrick Smallegan, Jonas Lanser and Nick Heuker scored a goa apiece while Trevin Winkle and Andrew Eisenga each added an assist.
Blake DeZeeuw recorded the shutout in goal.
The Comets (11-2 overall) are at Roscommon on Wednesday.
Buckley blanks Benzie
BENZONIA — Buckley slipped past Benzie Central 1-0 in a Northwest Conference contest.
Kyle Kaczanowski scored the game's only goal in the first 15 minutes off an assist from Luke Frasier.
Keeper Josh Barley register seven saves in the nets, denying three close-range efforts in the last 10 minutes to preserve the lead and the win.
Buckley (11-2, 3-2 Northwest) hosts Glen Lake on Wednesday.
