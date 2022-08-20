MCBAIN — Two close wins.
One trophy.
Northern Michigan Christian claimed its own Comet Cup in soccer as it slipped past Kalkaska and Buckley on Friday.
The Comets beat the Blazers 3-2 in a shootout before edging the rival Bears in the title game.
Barret Bosscher scored twice against the Blazers in the opener while Logan Hart added an assist.
“After postponing the game 30 minutes due to lightning and only five minute of warmup, we proceeded to dominate the entire game but barely eke out a win via shootout,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said.
“We had 28 shots compared to their three.
“Although Kalkaska had a very talented goalie, at times we also made his job easy by shooting right at him but he also made some stellar saves to keep the game tight. We just need to work on finishing the opportunities we are already creating for ourselves.”
The finals marked the fourth straight year the Bears and Comets have met the in the finals and it was another tight one.
Bosscher scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Hart while Blake DeZeeuw made six saves in the shutout.
“Both of us lost considerable talent from last year and I was unsure what form we were going to show up as,” Mulder said. “We were able to create good chances on net but still failed to put the ball in the back of the net way too often.
“It will definitely be something we will focus on in future practices.”
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian took first in its own five-team volleyball tournament on Friday.
The Comets beat Forest Area in the championship match.
“At the beginning of the day, we started with a slow pace but by the end of the night, we were playing at our level by picking up the pace and communicating more,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said.
Paige Ebels led NMC offensively with 40 kills while Mabel Yount had 24. Kate Shaarda and Ebels each had a block while Shaarda dished out 63 assists and Jada VanNoord added 16.
Alaina Rozeveld recorded 28 digs while Ebels had 24.
Rozeveld added six aces and VanNoord had four.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian’s boys took first on their side of the Comet Cup cross country race.
Elijah Kimbel paced the Comets with a fourth-place finish in 18:27 while Dries VanNoord took fifth in 20:20, Colin DeKam sixth in 20:21, Jacob Booher ninth in 21:51 and Hunter Fisher 14th in 27:17.
Heritage Christian’s Seth Salisbury took 10th in 22:07 while Ethan Glupker took 12th in 22:40.
Marion’s Jaden Kiger took 11th in 22:07 and Trey Davis 13th at 23:48.
Farwell took first on the girls’ side.
Forest Area’s Meagan Lange took sixth in 20:44 while teammate Leah Durfee took 11th in 22:48. NMC’s Melody Fraser took 20th in 29:53.
