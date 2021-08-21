MCBAIN — New coach, same strong results.
Taylor Mulder has taken over the reigns of the Northern Michigan Christian boys’ soccer team from longtime coach Dave VanHaitsa and Comets didn’t miss a beat, winning their own tournament Friday.
NMC beat Reed City 8-1 in the opener and then beat rival Buckley 4-0 in the title game. The Bears also beat Kalkaska in their first game.
The Blazers beat the Coyotes 6-1 in the consolation match.
“After losing to Buckley in the Comet Cup final last year, once during the regular season and then again in the first game of districts, we had a point to prove to ourselves,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “No one works harder than us. We will not come off the field feeling we didn’t lay it all out on the field.
“Tonight we showed that from the very first whistle, scoring our first two goals in the first three minutes of the game.”
Barrett Bosscher paced NMC against Reed City with two goals and an assist while Mekhi Harris also scored twice. Trevin Winkle added a goal and an assist.
Harris and Jonas Lanser had a goal and two assists against Buckley while Winkle and Seth VanHaitsma also scored.
NMC is at Ogemaw Heights on Monday.
LEROY — Pine River opened its season with a 3-0 win over non-league foe Chippewa Hills.
“It was a hot, humid afternoon and that really took its toll on both teams,” Pine River coach David Fisher said.
“We had a balanced attack that a did a great job wining loose balls and controlling it up the field.”
Defensively, Pine River held Chip Hills to just nine shots on goal.
Jordan Nelson opened the scoring for the Bucks in the first half before Lynn Blevin scored five minutes into the second half to make it 2-0.
Hoon Yang scored Pine River’s third goal.
The Bucks host Big Rapids Crossroads on Monday.
