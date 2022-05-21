MCBAIN — That’s a first.
Northern Michigan Christian beat Brethren 11-0 on Friday to clinch its first Northern Michigan Soccer League girls’ crown.
The Comets (15-0-1 overall, 14-0 NMSL) are a full game ahead of Cheboygan and own the tiebreaker over the Chiefs with less than a week left in the regular season.
“This was a fun night of soccer for us not just because many players scored who never have before but because the win clinches the conference championship for us,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said.
“This is the first girls’ soccer conference championship for NMC. That’s remarkable.
“We have been consistently strong all season long and continue to get better and more unified with each game.”
Jada VanNoord paced NMC against Brethren with three goals and three assists while Paige Ebels had two goals and an assist.
Megan Bennett and Maggie Yount had a goal and an assist apiece, as well.
Emma Shaarda, Sol Pacheco, Kylee Winkle and Maria DeRuiter also scored while Aria Cucinella added two assists.
Bennett and Kate Krick split time in goal.
NMC is at Tawas on Tuesday.
BUCKLEY — Buckley scored a 2-1 win over Suttons Bay in a Northwest Conference contest.
The Bears went up 1-0 in the first half on a Lucy Rogers free kick before Kyrie Wildfong beat three defenders and launched a screamer that beat the keeper at the near post to make it 2-0 in the second half.
Freshman Lavaya Lockett registered seven saves in her first game in goal.
Buckley (5-5-4 overall, 3-2-4 Northwest) hosts Glen Lake on Monday.
GRAND RAPIDS — Cadillac wrapped up its season, taking fifth in an MHSAA Division 3 tennis regional at Grand Rapids Christian Friday.
East Grand Rapids won the title with 21 points while GR Christian was second at 13, Forest Hills Eastern third at 12, Grand Rapids South Christian fourth at 6 and Cadillac fifth at 4. Big Rapids, Alma, Ionia and Kelloggsville scored no points.
“Points don’t come easy in this region and our No. 1 and No. 2 doubles pulled upsets to get two points,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. “Jaylyn (Hamilton) lived up to her seeding (No. 2) by taking down East Grand Rapids and Forest Hills Eastern (for a second time) earning two more.
“The whole team played well and did an outstanding job of representing Cadillac.”
Zoe Feister, at No. 1 singles, lost to top seed Allie Tol of East Grand Rapids 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.
Hamilton was runner-up at No. 2. She beat East Grand Rapids’ Rieley Hoefer 7-6 (3), 6-1 and beat Forest Hills Eastern’s Natalie Mouw 6-4, 6-1 before falling to GR Christian’s Natalie Poortenga 6-2, 6-0 in the finals.
Haylee Groen, at No. 3, lost to South Christian’s Natalie Northouse 6-4, 6-2 in the first round.
Ellery Schaefer, at No. 4, lost East Grand Rapids’ Sophia DeGuzman 6-1, 6-2 in the first round.
Madalie Dickerson and Brooke Ellens, at No. 1 doubles, beat South Christian’s Kayla Pruim and Sophie VanWieren 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the first round before falling to EGR’s Julia Ernst and Jennifer Ernst 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals.
Aly Baker and Karsyn Kastl, at No. 2, beat South Christian’s Ava Gabrielse and Chloe Dekam 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round before falling to East Grand Rapids’ Meg Simon and Ella Webb 6-2, 6-3 in the semifinals.
Frannie Kiomento and Haley Butkovich, at No. 3, lost to Forest Hills Eastern’s Kate Worden and Ella Molesta 6-0, 6-3 in the first round.
Emily Mason and Adri Beydoun, at No. 4, lost to GR Christian’s Alexia Meeuwsen and Betta Klein 6-2, 6-1 in the first round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.