OSCODA -- Northern Michigan Christian will win a Division 4 soccer district title without playing.
Oscoda was forced to forfeit Saturday's scheduled district title game due to COVID-19 cases within its program, according to an email from NMC athletic director Dave Skinner.
The Comets (18-1-1 overall) advance to regional semifinal play at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Cadillac against North Muskegon. The Norse beat Ravenna 2-0 to win their district crown.
Buckley and Grandville Calvin Christian or Wyoming Potter's House Christian will meet in the second semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The regional final is set for 6 p.m. Thursday.
NMC beat Oscoda 6-0 earlier in the season, as well, in a non-conference contest.
