MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian wrapped up the Northern Michigan Soccer League title with a 4-0 win over Pine River Monday.
The win closed out the regular season for the Comets at 12-3-4 overall.
“Senior night for our guys and it was excellent weather for the final game of the regular season,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “I am very happy to have coached these seniors for two years as head coach and two years as an assistant coach. It has been a very fun and fulfilling journey with them all.
“As for the game, it was a rough start due to Pine River’s excellent offside trap once again. We were able to come out in the second half and finally handle the trap in a somewhat satisfactory manner and were able to pick up three goals in four minutes.
Nathan Eisenga paced NMC with three goals and an assist while Brant Winkle added a goal and an assist. Barrett Bosscher had an assist, as well.
Blake DeZeeuw made one save in the nets.
Pine River is at Lakeview in a Division 4 district contest Wednesday while the Comets will host Big Rapids Crossroads or Pentwater next Monday.
CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped its regular-season finale to Big North Conference foe Traverse City Central, 4-0, on Monday.
Ethan Romey made 13 saves in goal for the Vikings.
Coach Paul King credited his three seniors with outstanding play to wrap up their careers at home.
“All three of them — Jack Lucas, Bernardo Rojas and Alex King — played their hearts out tonight,” Paul King said. “I just wish we would have gotten the win for them on senior night.”
Cadillac is at Alpena in a Division 2 district contest Wednesday.
• TC Central won the JV game 3-1. Admasu Mitchell had the lone goal for the Vikings.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac took third in the Traverse City Central Invitational Monday at the Traverse City Country Club.
The event also served as the final league meet of the season, as well.
Montague won the event with a 365 while TC Central shot 373, TC West 390, Cadillac 391 and Petoskey 401.
“Our team knew we could compete and she came up short of goal by one shot,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. “Three of our girls had the opportunity to get all-conference honors if they played well. Grace Drabik (95.0), Avery Meyer (96.8) and Onalee Wallis (98.6) earned second team all-conference. Only 12 girls are all-conference and we had three of them.
“We also wanted to show the conference that we are coming next year to compete and I think we did that. I am so proud of all of the hard work our girls put in this year and I’m really excited for next year to make some big steps forward.”
Drabik paced the Vikings with a 93 while Wallis shot a 95, Meyer 101, Madalie Dickerson 102, Aly Baker 115 and Ellery Schaefer 116.
Clara Brown led the JV team with a 120 while Lilly Shankland shot a 122, Kiera Winkelmann 127 and Erin Meyer 143.
BUCKLEY — Forest Area swept Buckley 25-21, 25-9, 25-12 in a non-league match.
Gracie Schroder had eight kills and three aces while Desjenea Perkins had five aces and four kills. Jersey Patton had 11 digs; Natalie Lenhard four kills, a block and two aces; Cheyenne Boggs three kills; Grace Steffe four aces; Taylor Muth 17 assists; and Peyton Sedwick three kills.
The Warriors are at Central Lake today.
