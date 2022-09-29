MCBAIN — One was just enough.
Northern Michigan Christian’s Brant Winkle scored off an assist from Logan Hart with less than two minutes remaining to give the Comets a key NMSL win over Clare, 1-0, on Wednesday,.
“It was a very fun game and an important win for us,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “Both teams played excellent and it came down to the very end with our goal being scored with less than two minutes left in the game. Our defense played excellent all game and kept Clare’s chances at net to a minimum.
“Offensively, we were knocking on the door all game, with several near misses, and able to create many good chances. All the coaches are very happy that we have been able to string multiple good games together and are hopeful we can keep improving all the way into the postseason.”
Blake DeZeeuw made four saves in goal for the Comets.
BENZONIA — Buckley got back on track with a 4-0 win over Benzie Central in a Northwest Conference contest.
Sophomore keeper Landon Kulawiak picked up his first shutout and made one save in the nets. Nick Simon, Garret Ensor and Andrea Rolle scored for the Bears while Beltra de Vera had two assists and Jake Romzek one.
Buckley (9-5-1 overall, 6-1 Northwest) hosts Traverse City Christian on Friday.
ALPENA — Cadillac got the job done quickly, beating Alpena 25-22, 25-14, 25-16 in a Big North Conference volleyball match.
“I was pretty happy with the level of play for the most part,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “Alpena played really strong in set one. We were able to pick up the intensity and exert more pressure in the second and third sets.
“It’s always nice to win a Big North match in three.”
Cassie Jenema led the way with 33 assists, five digs, four blocks and three kills while Joslyn Seeley had 11 kills, 12 digs and four aces.
Makenzie Johns had nine kills, seven digs and an ace while Carissa Musta had nine kills and three blocks.
Macey McKeever had four digs, two kills, two assists and a block while Brooke Ellens had 12 digs and a kill. Reina McMahon had a block; Karsyn Kastl an ace; and Emmy Cox an ace.
Cadillac (17-5-1 overall, 6-0 BNC) is at the Mount Pleasant Invitational on Saturday.
• Cadillac won the JV match 25-11, 25-17. Leading servers were Taylor Pennoni and Reagan Schopieray while Myra Gray led in digs.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-3, 25-6, 25-6. Leading servers were Alivia Lorenz and Sophia Clough while Zoey Brigerman, Ari Bryant and Kaylee Tweedale led in hitting.
KENT CITY — Reed City dropped a 25-11, 25-13, 25-17 to CSAA Gold foe Kent City.
Kenzie Shoemaker had eight digs; Molly Bowman two aces, three kills, 10 digs and a block; Rachael Van Syckle a kill, four digs and 12 assists; Andie Bennett an ace, a kill and three digs; Kendell Henry a kill and 18 digs; Christina Malackanich an ace, three kills, 13 digs and two blocks; and Emma Johnston three kills and 10 digs.
Reed City hosts Newaygo today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.