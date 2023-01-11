EVART — A frenetic boys hoops battle Tuesday between visiting Northern Michigan Christian and Evart went to overtime before the Comets were finally able to create a little separation on the scoreboard and pull out a 58-50 victory in Highland Conference play.
NMC hit 7 of 8 free throws in the extra session and 12 of 14 including the final minute of regulation. The Comets made 22 of 29 from the charity stripe in the scrappy contest that saw bodies leaping and running purposefully with lots of contact and numerous trips to the line for both sides.
Evart battled fiercely on the home court but hurt its own cause at the stripe, making only 5 of 19 for the game.
“This was a real battle,” said NMC coach Kyle Benthem.
“Credit Evart; they’re so athletic and quick and they were all over the floor. They did a great job of doubling us inside to take away our height advantage and then anticipating our passes. We turned the ball over way too many times. What saved us tonight was our free throw shooting. Free throws won us this game.”
Senior Blake DeZeeuw, the Comets’ smooth 6-foot-8 wing man, was playing in just his second game after returning from foot surgery required following the soccer season and he saw a lot more minutes than Benthem anticipated at the start.
DeZeeuw’s presence proved big for NMC down the stretch, however, as he nailed 9 of 10 free throws in the final five minutes.
For the game, he hit 10 of 13 and tied with teammate Ethan Bennett with 15 points.
“We sat Blake in the third quarter to give him some time off the floor,” Benthem said.
“Fortunately, he was ready to go when we needed him. He did a great job for us at the end. He kept his composure and kept making the free throws. That was huge.”
NMC rallied from a 45-41 deficit midway through the final period to take a 47-45 lead with 12 seconds left after DeZeeuw drained a pair from the line.
Evart coach Kris Morgan called time and drew up a play designed to create an open 3-point attempt for the win with the game clock winding down. Senior Marcel White wisely saw the perimeter guarded too closely and so drove through the lane and dropped one through the nylon just before the final buzzer to force overtime.
NMC got a quick lead when Bennett tipped one home on a put-back and then Brant Winkle made 3 of 4 from the line to give the Comets a 52-49 advantage with 1:41 left in the overtime. Bennett converted a long transition pass from Collin DeKam into a breakaway dunk with 1:02 left, bringing the Comets a six-point lead while bringing the Comet fans in the bleachers to their feet.
The driving dunk put an exclamation mark on a much-needed victory for NMC.
“I told the guys before the game this one would determine what direction we’re going in,” Benthem said.
“Fortunately, we came back and pulled it out.”
Morgan would have liked to see better free throw shooting from his team and fewer missed layups in the opening half but he was very pleased with his team’s scrappy play and how the Wildcats applied their pregame strategy and went hard after the win.
“I’m really happy with the way we battled,” he said.
“We doubled them inside and did a good job of getting our share of rebounds and we also generated a lot of steals. We did everything we needed to do to take it against a really good team but we didn’t make our free throws and they made theirs. That was the difference tonight.”
Bennett pulled down seven boards and had three blocks to go with his 15 points and DeZeeuw grabbed five rebounds. DeKam made nine with two blocks. Senior guard Nate Eisenga tallied 12, going 4 for 4 from the line.
Kamden Darling and Marcel White each put 12 through the iron to lead a balanced Wildcat attack while Dakobe White and Jordin Albright each made 10. Albright hit three times from beyond the arc.
