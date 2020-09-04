MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian produced just enough offense to beat Grant 2-1 in a non-conference soccer contest Thursday.
"It was another tough game," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. "Sometimes, we'll string good things together and it's still early in the season so I hope we'll get more consistent with our play."
Seth VanHaitsma scored off an assist from Trevin Winkle for the Comets while the order was reversed on the second goal.
Blake DeZeeuw recorded nine saves, including a sprawling one in the second half to keep it a one-goal game.
NMC (5-1 overall) hosts Clare on Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Lake City splits tri
LAKE CITY — Lake City split a non-league tri, beating Chippewa Hills 25-16, 25-17 and falling to East Grand Rapids 16-25, 25-13, 15-13.
"We are super proud of how our girls are coming together as a team," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "We had some great runs and played terrific defense."
The Trojans served 96 percent as a team, had 35 kills and 43 digs.
Manton falls short
SUTTONS BAY — Manton dropped its first match of the season, falling to Suttons Bay 25-19, 27-25, 22-25, 25-19 in a non-league match.
Ashley Bredahl had five assists and 14 digs while Aysia Taylor had three aces, five kills, two blocks, 17 assists and 13 digs. Billie Brickheimer had eight kills and three blocks while Brylie Greter added 10 digs.
Hannah Clark had four kills and six digs while Leah Helsel had nine kills and 21 digs. Megan Moffit had an ace, six kills and 16 digs while Megan Moffit had an ace, kills and 16 digs. Taryn Regnerus added four aces and 11 digs.
Manton hosts Pine River and Roscommon on Sept. 10.
Beal City beats NMC
MCBAIN — Beal City topped Northern Michigan Christian 25-22, 25-14, 25-12 in a Highland Conference match.
"The scoreboard does not show how hard our team worked," NMC coach Anna Veldink said. "Beal City has a strong offense but we continued to put in some great work on our side of the court.
"We made great strides in this match through our intentional communication and celebration of points we earned."
Emma Roper had three kills while Maggie Yount dished out eight assists and Alaina Rozeveld had an ace.
NMC is at Frankfort on Tuesday.
TENNIS
Cadillac sweeps tri
GREENVILLE — Cadillac picked up a pair of wins, beating Greenville 7-1 and beating Ithaca 8-0 in a non-league tri.
"The team played consistent tennis and we feel good about the progress we have made across each flight," Cadillac coach Matt Schaefer said. "Conference play starts next week and we will take a little momentum into those matches."
Fisher Moore, at No. 1 singles, beat Ithaca 8-0 and beat Greenville 8-7(10-4) while Henry Schmittdiel, at No. 2, beat Ithaca 8-5 and lost to Greenville 8-5.
Davin Brown, at No. 3, beat Ithaca 8-0 and beat Greenville 8-6 while Brady Koenig, at No. 4, beat Ithaca by default and beat Greenville 6-2, 6-4.
Kam Hearld and Nathan Moore, at No. 1 doubles, beat Ithaca 8-1 and beat Greenville 8-0.
Oscar Kendall and Jakob Bartman, at No. 2, beat Ithaca 8-0 and beat Greenville 8-3.
John McKnight and Gavin Smith, at No. 3, beat Ithaca 6-1, 6-2 and beat Greenville by default.
Chris Anderson and Logan Collins, at No. 4, beat Ithaca 6-0, 6-2 and beat Greenville by default.
Cadillac is at Alpena on Thursday.
GIRLS GOLF
Cadillac 3rd at invite
PETOSKEY — Cadillac took third in the Petoskey Invitational at BayView Golf Club.
Traverse City West won the event with a 345 while Traverse City Central shot a 386 and the Vikings a 403.
"We had very windy conditions and it was wet," Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. "The girls played in some of the windiest conditions they have seen.
Madi Drabik paced Cadillac with an 87 to tie for third while Chesni Birgy shot a 102, Molly Anderson 103, Livi Meyer 111, Emma McTaggart 116 and Ella Darrow 124.
"Madi has improved so much and she did it in difficult conditions today," Bailey said.
