SANFORD — Trevin Winkle hit three free throws with 1.2 seconds remaining to give Northern Michigan Christian a 37-34 win over Sanford Meridian in a non-conference boys basketball contest Monday night.
The Comets struggled offensively as the Mustangs’ defense kept them out of sorts with a number of switches.
“I thought we got good shots early but we couldn’t hit them,” NMC coach Kyle Benthem said. “Finally, in the second quarter, we settled down a little bit.”
Meridian led 7-4 after the first quarter while NMC took a 15-13 lead into halftime.
The Comets were up 30-23 going into the fourth quarter before the Mustangs rallied down the stretch.
Winkle finished with 16 points and seven rebounds while Blake DeZeeuw added 10 points and eight rebounds. Carter Quist also had six points.
NMC hosts McBain on Wednesday.
