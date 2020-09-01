MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian got a leg up in the league race, beating Ogemaw Heights 2-1 in a NMSL contest Monday.
"They're a very good team and it's a great victory for us," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. "It was a very hard-fought game and very intense.
"They missed some golden opportunities to score and so did we."
Mekhi Harris scored on a penalty kick for the Comets while Seth VanHaitsma scored off a header for the team's second goal off assists from Harris and Jonas Lanser.
Blake DeZeeuw recorded 18 saves in the nets for NMC, including one on a PK. Logan Roeper also gets credited with a defensive save late in the game that helped preserve the lead.
NMC (3-1 overall) hosts Pine River on Wednesday.
Bucks fall short
ROSCOMMON — Pine River dropped an 8-0 decision to Roscommon in NMSL play.
VOLLEYBALL
Pine River goes 1-2
KINGSLEY — Pine River went 1-2 in a quad Saturday at Kingsley.
The Bucks beat Central Lake and lost to Kingsley and Hart.
"This was the first time we stepped into a gym since last volleyball season and so we were excited to get on a court and play," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "We learned a lot from this weekend and will work hard to improve before we play again.
"We are also hopeful that we will get into our own gym sometime in the near future. We are very thankful to have had the opportunity to play and we saw some real good things out of our newest members to varsity."
