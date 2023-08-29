MCBAIN — Another positive step.
And a positive outcome.
Northern Michigan Christian beat Roscommon 1-0 in an NMSL contest Monday at home.
Gideon Currell scored the only goal of the game for the Comets off an assist from Dries VanNoord.
“Tonight was another step in the right direction,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said.
“We worked hard and played with the highest intensity yet this year for most of the game.
“We got our goal halfway through the first half but continued to create chances throughout the whole game. As the game was winding down, Roscommon renewed its effort and put us under tremendous pressure but due to some stellar saves by Blair (DeZeeuw), some luck and some big hustle plays by our defenders and midfielders, we were able to keep a clean sheet.
“As a team, things are really starting to come together and it gets me very excited for the rest of the season to see how far they can grow.”
DeZeeuw made 14 saves in the nets for NMC.
The Comets are at Shelby on Thursday.
