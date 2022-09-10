SUTTONS BAY — One was enough.
Brant Winkle scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Logan Hart as Northern Michigan Christian beat Suttons Bay 1-0 in a non-league soccer contest Friday.
Comets goalie Blake DeZeeuw had seven saves in net.
“Tonight was a good game all around,” Comets head coach Taylor Mulder said. “Suttons Bay was a high-pace team and our defense was able to keep their quality chances to a minimum.”
“The chances they did have were stifled by Blake in net. Offensively, we continue to create quality chances, and we were able to do enough to pull out a win.”
The Comets host Ogemaw Heights on Monday.
BUCKLEY — Buckley dropped a close one, falling to Manistee 4-3 in a non-conference contest.
Manistee went ahead twice in first half, but Buckley was able to tie the game up both times. In the second half, Manistee built a two goal lead before Buckley pulled to within one with its third goal of the night.
Nick Simon scored twice for the Bears, with Garrett Ensor scoring the other goal. Jake Romzek, Andrea Rollé, and Beltran de Vera each recorded an assist.
Landon Kulawiak had four saves for the Bears and Tyler Apple had two.
The Bears host Northwest Conference foe Benzie Central on Monday.
