MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian got off to a strong start and cruised to a 73-46 win over Beal City in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
The Comets led 16-11 after the first quarter before taking a commanding 39-19 lead into halftime. It was 59-39 going into the fourth quarter.
"I was happy with our team offensively in the first half and everyone was scoring," NMC coach Kyle Benthem said. "The second half, we played too loose defensively and weren't disciplined."
Trevin Winkle paced NMC with 33 points while Landon Ochampaugh and Seth VanHaitsma each scored six.
The Comets host Frankfort on Saturday with a 1 p.m. JV start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.