MCBAIN — Another game, another easy win.
Northern Michigan Christian continued to cruise as it beat Roscommon 8-0 in an NMSL contest Monday.
“Tonight was very cold and we struggled to find good rhythm and take good shots in the first 10 minutes,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. “We decided to start focusing on making the right pass instead and that led to some really great goals and got us going.”
Jada VanNoord paced the Comets with four goals and an assist while Aria Cucinella and Emerson Bosscher each scored twice. Paige Ebels had two assists while Ava Best and Makala VanPolen each had one.
Harper Tossey was in goal.
NMC (6-1 overall, 5-0 NMSL) is at Brethren today.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian and Buckley played to a scoreless tie in a non-league contest.
“For our first game of the season, I am proud of the efforts by our team,” Heritage Christian coach Tom Stagg said. “Many of our players are new to soccer and they dug deep, playing with heart.
“Our defense led the charge and played an outstanding game.”
Stagg commended the defensive play of Madison Salisbury and keeper Brenna Silvers for keeping the Bears off the scoreboard
Maddi Sladek was in goal for Buckley and kept it scoreless by stopping a penalty kick.
Heritage Christian hosts Brethren on Thursday.
FARWELL — Evart remained perfect as it swept Farwell 16-1 and 18-2 in a pair of non-league softball games Monday.
Addy Gray got the win in the opener, allowing one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Addy Gray doubled; Kyrah Gray drove in a run; Kate Gostlin had a hit and an RBI; Ally Theunick three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs; and Mattie Tiedt two hits and an RBI.
Kyrah Gray got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out nine.
At the plate, Addy Gray had three hits and three RBIs; Kyrah Gray three hits and two RBIs; Gostlin a hit and two RBIs; Theunick two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs; Kiera Elder an RBI; Kylynn Thompson a hit; Riley Brigham a run-scoring triple; Liv Vanassche a hit and an RBI; JoJo Tiedt two RBIs; and Brooklyn Decker a hit and an RBI.
Evart (11-0 overall) is at Beal City today to open Highland Conference play.
MARION — Marion got the bats going and cruised to a pair of West Michigan D League softball wins, beating Brethren 15-1 and 19-3.
“We wanted to come out and hit tonight,” Marion coach Ryan Raymond said. “We have generated runs this year but have not hit solid as a team.
“Tonight, we were able to do that.”
Georgia Meyer got the win in game one, allowing no earned runs while striking out nine.
At the plate, Harley Bear homered, tripled and drove in four runs while Jacelyn Moggo had three hits, including two doubles, and two RBIs. Bonnie Kiger also homered while Ella Wilson and McKayla Cruson had a pair of hits each. Meyer added a two-run double and Maddie Sutton also had a hit.
Meyer got the win in game two, as well.
At the plate, Meyer helped herself with a two-run home run in the first inning en route to three hits, including a double, and five RBIs. Malley Raymond had a triple, double and two RBIs while Kiger added two hits and two RBIs. Moggo had two doubles while Maddy Bell, Wilson, Cruson and Delaney Lloyd had a hit apiece.
Marion (8-0) is at Manton on Thursday.
EAST JORDAN — Lake City dropped a pair of non-league games to East Jordan, 9-8 and 9-4.
Kasey Keenan took the loss in game one, allowing seven earned runs on six hits and six walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Kaylee Keenan had two doubles and two RBIs; Hannah Hern three hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Zoe Butkovich a hit and an RBI; Kasey Keenan two hits and an RBI; Payton Hogan two hits, including a double; Olivia Williams two hits; and Alex Bao two hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Kasey Keenan took the loss in game two in relief, allowing one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out four in 4.2 innings of work.
At the plate, Kaylee Keenan had a hit; Hern three hits, including a double and an RBI; Butkovich a double and an RBI; Kasey Keenan two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Hogan a double and an RBI; and Williams a double.
MARION — Marion shook off a bit of rust and routed Brethren 21-0 and 25-1 in a pair of West Michigan D League baseball games.
“We have not played in a week and a half so it was nice get back on the field,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said.
Mason Salisbury got the win in the opener, allowing no runs on no hits while striking out six.
Weston Cox led the way at the plate with three hits and three RBIs while Cole Meyer and Gavin Prielipp each had two hits and two RBIs. Aadin Yowell, Alex Johnson, Collin McCrimmon, Hayden Ostrowski and Collin Ellsworth added a hit apiece.
Yowell got the win in the nightcap, allowing one run on one hit while striking out nine.
At the plate, Collin McCrimmon had five hits; Salisbury four hits and seven RBIs; Cox two hits; Gavin Prielipp two hits; Tucker Sigafoose a hit; Cayden McCrimmon a hit; Ostrowski a hit; and James Williams a hit.
Marion is at Manton on Thursday.
FARWELL — Evart scored its second straight sweep of non-league foe Farwell, winning 17-0 and 11-7.
Braydin Banner got the win in game one for the Wildcats, allowing no runs on no hits and two walks while striking out two in 1.2 innings of work.
At the plate, Sean Jackson had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Jake Ladd an RBI; Preston Wallace a double, triple and an RBI; Michael Lodholtz two hits, including a double, and three RBIs; JJ Morgan a hit and two RBIs; Lucas Johnson a hit and an RBI; and Banner a hit and an RBI.
Lucas Johnson got the win in relief in game two.
At the plate, Ladd had a hit and an RBI; Wallace a double and five RBIs; Johnson an RBI; Logan Witbeck a hit; and Logan Anderson a hit.
Evart (8-3) is at Beal City today to open Highland Conference play.
EAST JORDAN — Lake City dropped a pair of non-league games to East Jordan, 9-0 and 6-4.
“Their pitcher in the first game did a great job of hitting his spots,” Lake City Will Eubank said. “I am proud of our energy and how we were aggressive at the plate.
“Our second game was better and I am seeing a lot of improvements.”
Brody Gothard took the loss in the opener, allowing eight earned runs on six hits and seven walks while striking out seven. The Trojans were no-hit at the plate.
Tyler Atkins took the loss in game two, allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one.
At the plate, Cole McGiness had three hits and an RBI; Jase Goodrich a hit; and Job Rogers two hits and two RBIs.
LEROY — Pine River suffered its first two losses of the season, falling to Manistee 7-1 and 14-4 in non-league action.
“The first game, we just weren’t ready to play off the bat,” Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. “In the second game, we had too many errors and had trouble throwing strikes.”
Jordan Nelson took the loss in game one, allowing one earned run on four hits and five walks while striking out three in 5.2 innings of work.
Jake Smith led the way at the plate with two hits, including a double.
Nathan Marks took the loss in game two.
At the plate, Smith had a hit and two RBIs; Brayden Larr a hit and an RBI; and Blake Nichols a hit and an RBI.
Pine River (8-2) is at Houghton Lake on Friday.
MANTON — Manton’s girls opened Highland Conference competition by sweeping Lake City (112-50) and Northern Michigan Christian on Monday.
“Although the temps were low, our girls were fired up to open up the conference competition,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said. “Lake City is a perennial powerhouse in the sprinting events. However, we have a nice group of freshmen sprinters that are pretty fast themselves. Despite the cold, our girls were still able to turn in some quick performances and lead us to our first two Highland victories.”
Madison Morris won the 100-meter dash in 13.64 seconds and the 200 dash in 28.61 seconds while Kennedi Wahmhoff won the 400 in 1:09.20.
Chloe Colton swept the distances, winning the 800 in 2:48.11, the 1600 in 6:13.39 and the 3200 in 13:18.74. Makayla Gowell won the shot put at 28-feet, 9.5-inches and Mattie Lafreniere the discus at 90-0 and the pole vault at 9-0. The Rangers won the 400 relay in 56.09 seconds, the 1600 relay at 4:41.82 and the 3200 relay at 11:36.54.
Lake City’s Mackenzie Bisballe won the high jump at 4-10 while Sadie Larson won the 100 hurdles in 17.30 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 54.52 seconds. Lake City also won the 800 relay in 1:59.09.
Lake City’s boys scored two wins, as well, beating Manton 85-77 and NMC 125.5-30.5.
Dayne Blair led the Trojans with wins in the 100 dash in 11.14 seconds and the 200 dash in 23.15 seconds while Enzo Ramalho won the 1600 in 4:54.83. Marcus Booms won the pole vault at 12-0 while Lake City won the 3200 relay in 10:41.81 and the 400 relay in 47.91 seconds.
For the Rangers, Carter Helsel won the shot put at 43-5.5 and the discus at 121-2 while Nolan Moffit won the high jump at 5-10 and Andrew Phillips the long jump at 19-8.
Moffit also won the 400 in 53.79 seconds and the 800 in 2:11.83 while Robert Dykhouse won the 3200 in 11:20.41. Zander Johnigan won the 110 hurdles in 19.40 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 45.97 seconds.
NMC won the 800 relay in 1:40.30 and the 1600 relay in 3:44.55.
