BEAL CITY — Northern Michigan Christian got off to a solid start and cruised to a 50-29 win over Beal City in a Highland Conference girls basketball contest Thursday night.
"It was nice to see the team shoot tonight from the outside and not relay on the inside game," NMC coach Rich Bennett said. "We were able to get a lot of girls playing time tonight."
The Comets led 11-4 after the first quarter and 19-7 at halftime. It was 41-16 going into the fourth quarter.
Paige Ebels paced NMC with 15 points and five assists while Jada VanNoord had 11 points and four rebounds. Alaina Rozeveld added nine points and nine rebounds while Kate Krick scored eight and Maggie Yount had seven.
NMC is at McBain on Monday.
