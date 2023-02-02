MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian used a strong start to beat Manton 71-32 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Wednesday night.
The Comets were up 17-6 after the first quarter and 27-16 at halftime before taking a 53-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
“We had a great first quarter but I thought we quit playing in the second,” NMC coach Kyle Benthem said. “Then we played great team ball again in the third.
“Defensively, we played better than we have. This was probably our best defensive game.”
Manton coach Brandon Herlein was proud of his team for battling against a very good team.
“Our boys played hard tonight and I loved our energy after we started the game a little slow,” he said. “We fought to the end, regardless of the score.”
Blake DeZeeuw paced NMC with 20 points and 11 rebounds while Brant Winkle added 14 points, four assists and four blocks. Nathan Eisenga added 13 points.
Nolan Moffit and Lincoln Hicks paced Manton with 13 points apiece.
The Comets are at McBain on Friday while the Rangers are at Beal City.
