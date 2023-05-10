MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian got a good chance to see where it stands as the girls’ soccer season hits the stretch run.
The Comets dropped a 4-1 decision to Boyne City in a non-conference contest Tuesday but coach Jen VanNoord said it was a good test for her team.
“We were excited to play a very good team like Boyne City and to test our growth as a team,” she said. “I am pleased by the progress have made with so many young players. We battled hard all game and never stopped trying to score.”
Boyne City scored in the seventh minute, the 11th minute and the 20th minute for a 3-0 lead before NMC’s Aria Cucinella scored with 30 seconds left in the first half off an assist from Jada VanNoord to make it 3-1.
The Ramblers scored their fourth goal a little more than a minute into the second half.
Harper Tossey made 15 saves in goal for the Comets.
“I was very proud of Harper in goal,” VanNoord said. “She has grown so much from the start of the season.”
NMC (10-2 overall) hosts Cheboygan on Thursday.
PETOSKEY — Cadillac and Petoskey played to a scoreless tie in Big North Conference action.
Viking keeper Jazmin Angell made two saves in the first half while Lydia Owens made five in the second half.
“Tonight it felt like we were finally coming together as a team and playing to our potential,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “Our defense played strong and smart, not giving anything away. Every player gave their full effort defensively.
“We were also able to create some decent attacks along the widths. We’re so happy to finally get a result against a Big North team. They work so hard and are improving with every game.”
Cadillac hosts Alpena on Thursday.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian dropped a 1-0 decision to the Traverse City Bulldogs.
The Patriots trailed 1-0 at the half but turned the intensity up in the second half and got some shots on goal but could not break through.
“We once again came out with a slow start tonight, allowing the goal during the first half,” Heritage Christian coach Tom Stagg said. “After some corrections, we put the pressure on in the second half, controlling the ball and setting up opportunities in front of the net.”
Heritage Christian (0-3-2) is at Chippewa Hills on May 22.
TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Central won the girls’ meet by a point, beating Cadillac 66-65 in a Big North Conference dual meet Tuesday.
Cadillac’s Madisyn Lundquist won the 200-meter dash in 27.00 seconds and the pole vault at 10-feet, 3-inches while Brooklynn Brown won the 1600 in 5:23.74 and Alisia Pedrin the 3200 in 15:03.38.
Makenzie Johns won the shot put at 38-11 and the discus at 111-11 while Reina McMahon won the high jump at 4-10.
The foursome of Emily Anway, Lundquist, Avery Meyer and Hanah Johnson won the 400 relay in 51.82 seconds and the 800 relay at 1:48.41.
The Trojans won the boys’ meet 99-38.
Cadillac’s Connor Anderson won the shot put at 42-3.5 while Ryan Sanderson won the discus at 128-4.
The 3200 relay of Ethan Nicholas, JJ Mahan, Andrew Elmore and Alex Gebhard also took first in 9:36.58 while the foursome of Logan Tuck, Reed King, Derek Rood and Connor Vermeulen took first in the 800 relay in 1:35.12.
GRAND RAPIDS — Cadillac split a pair of non-league matches as it beat Grand Rapids Catholic Central 5-3 and lost to Forest Hills Eastern 5-3 on Tuesday.
“These were two good matches for our girls to play as we get ready for the Big North tournament and then regionals next week,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. “These matches can help us when it comes to regional seeds, too.
“The girls battled hard and I am proud of their effort.”
Against GR Catholic Central, Haylee Groen won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Jaylyn Hamilton won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 2.
Ellery Schaefer lost 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 while Sara Outman lost 4-6, 6-3, 10-4 at No. 4.
Madalie Dickerson and Brooke Ellens won 6-2, 7-6(4) at No. 1 doubles while Karsyn Kastl and Aly Baker won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
Adri Beydoun and Averee Heuker won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 while Katie Graham and Donna Hunyh lost 6-3, 6-4 at No. 4.
Against Forest Hills Eastern, Groen lost 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 while Hamilton won 1-6, 6-0, 10-5 at No. 2.
Schaefer lost 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 while Outman won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4.
Dickerson and Ellens lost 7-6(4), 6-4 at No. 1 doubles while Kastl and Baker lost 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2.
Beydoun and Heuker lost 6-4, 7-5 at No. 3 while Graham and Hunyh won 6-1, 7-5 at No. 4.
Cadillac competes in the Big North Conference tournament Thursday at Petoskey before hosting Portland on Friday.
SHEPHERD — The Mid Michigan Golf Conference held a West vs. South match Tuesday at Maple Creek Golf Course.
The host Bluejays took first 159 while Northern Michigan Christian was second at 173, Clare third at 182, the Rangers fourth at 200 and McBain fifth at 211.
For the Comets, Cameron Baas shot a 41, Emmitt Baas 43, Dries VanNoord 45 and Suranard Kumkanab 45.
For the Rangers, Lincoln Hicks shot a 45 while Connor Garno shot 47, Fabio Castro 52 and Ava Traxler 56.
“Our score is our low nine-hole score for the last five years and it was on a course that we’re not familiar with,” Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said.
For the Ramblers, Cason Witbeck shot a 51, Spencer Reed 52, Braylon Pace 53 and Kalvin McGillis 55.
