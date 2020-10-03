MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian hung on for a 2-1 win over Cheboygan in an NMSL contest Friday.
The Comets opened the scoring in the third minute when Seth VanHaitsma scored off a assist from Nick Heuker. NMC went up 2-0 in the 33rd minute when Mekhi Harris scored off an assist from VanHaitsma.
Cheboygan scored its lone goal in the 56th minute but kept the pressure up.
"From there, we repelled their attacks to hang on," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said.
Blake DeZeeuw recorded six saves.
NMC (12-3 overall, 10-1 NMSL) is at Gladwin on Monday.
Bucks fall short
GLADWIN — Pine River dropped an 8-0 decision to Gladwin in a Northern Michigan Soccer League contest.
Daniel Laydet made 17 saves in the nets for the Bucks.
VOLLEYBALL
Bears beat Baldwin
BALDWIN — Buckley scored a 25-22, 18-25, 21-25, 25-6, 15-8 win over Baldwin in a non-conference contest.
Briana Schrotenboer paced the Bears with 22 kills, eight blocks and six aces while Kyrie Wildfong dished out 36 assists and 12 aces. Mira Warren had eight kills and Anna Francisco had 11 kills and three aces.
Buckley is at Benzie Central on Tuesday.
Mesick scores a win
MESICK — Mesick topped Baldwin 25-7, 25-8, 25-6 in a West Michigan D Conference contest Thursday.
"This was a complete team win," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "Every girl contributed and the communication was much better."
Trinity Harris had six aces, two kills and a dig; Kelsey Quiggin seven aces, six kills and five dig; Lexy Abraham an ace, seven assists and four kills; Grace Quiggin two aces and 12 kills; Grace Hawk 11 assists, a kill and three digs; Kaylee O'Neill an assist and two digs; Harmony Harris two aces, six assists and a kill; Kaylee Carson an ace, two kills and six digs; Shannyn Spencer a block, an assist and a kill; Maranda Keillor an ace; and Emma Shermak an ace and five digs.
FOOTBALL
Cadillac frosh win
TRAVESE CITY — The Cadillac freshman football team ran its record to 3-0 with a 36-14 win over Traverse City Central.
Gabe Cochrane and Mitchell House scored first-half touchdowns for the Vikings.
Justin Paszkowski had a fumble recovery, as well.
Cadillac is at Petoskey next Friday.
Cadillac 8th grade wins
CADILLAC — Cadillac topped Traverse City St. Elizabeth 6-0 on Wednesday.
The only score of the game came with less than a minute to go in the first half when Eli Main hit Gavin Goetz with a 76-yard touchdown pass.
Kaiden Westdorp led the offense with 37 yards rushing while Main and Connor Cochrane had eight yards apiece.
Tristan Logan, Main and Goetz had 11 tackles apiece defensively while Logan had two sacks and Goetz recovered two fumbles. Grant Williams had nine tackles; James McInerney eight tackles and a sack; Jack Gulish eight tackles; Martin Peccia a sack, forced fumble and two tackles for a loss.
Cadillac is at Petoskey on Wednesday.
