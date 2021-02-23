FRANKFORT — The defensive switches made the difference.
Northern Michigan Christian switched up a couple of things defensively and it helped them beat Frankfort 55-51 in a non-conference boys basketball contest Monday.
Most of that switching came in regards to Panther standout Jack Stefanski, who finished the night with 26 points.
"We had a really tough time guarding Stefanski and he's a really good player," NMC coach Kyle Benthem said. "We had to switch defenses in the second half and I thought my kids adjusted well.
"We figured out who the shooters were."
The Comets led 10-9 after the first quarter and 28-23 at halftime. It was 40-37 going into the fourth quarter.
Trevin Winkle paced NMC with 23 points and seven assists while Nick Heuker added 10 points.
The Comets (6-0 overall) are at Roscommon today.
Pine River falls short
WEST BRANCH — Pine River dropped a 68-46 decision to Ogemaw Heights in a non-conference contest.
"We played them close in the first quarter but in the second, we had a flurry of turnovers and foul calls that opened the floodgates," Pine River coach Brian Goodenow said. "We amped up our defensive intensity to get within nine in the third, but again, a couple of bad breaks and a large number of calls that went against us kind of took the wind out of our sails."
Ogemaw led 17-14 after the first quarter and it was 38-20 at halftime. The Warriors were up 45-36 going into the fourth quarter.
Garett Sumpter paced Pine River with 12 points while Jayce Methner had 10 and Isaac McKinley added seven.
The Bucks (0-6 overall) are at Lake Cit today.
Bears score a win
MANISTEE — Buckley picked up a needed win, beating Manistee Catholic 62-52 in a non-conference contest.
"It was a good win for us," Buckley coach Jared Milarch said. "We needed that after a tough week last week."
The Bears led 17-14 after the first quarter and 33-22 at halftime. It was 47-32 going into the fourth quarter.
Tyler Milarch paced Buckley with 22 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals while Kyle Kaczanowski had 15 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Ty Breightaupt added 11 points and Jackson Kulawiak scored 10
The Bears host Kingsley Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Manton routs Kingsley
KINGSLEY — Manton used a strong defensive effort to beat Kingsley 38-22 in a non-conference contest.
The Rangers led 11-5 after the first quarter and were up 20-12 at halftime. It was 30-17 going into the fourth quarter.
"It was a good defensive team effort tonight," Manton coach JP Katona said. "I liked the way we played and kept our composure when they made a couple of runs at us."
Lauren Wilder paced Manton with 15 points, six rebounds and five steals while Aysia Taylor had 11 points, three steals and eight rebounds. Leah Helsel added six points.
The Rangers (3-1 overall) host Evart Wednesday.
Cadillac JV falls
BOYNE CITY — The Cadillac JV team dropped a 54-42 decision to Boyne City.
Layke Sims paced the Vikings with 22 points while Olivia Smith scored 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.