WALKERVILLE — That’s a four-peat.
Northern Michigan Christian wrapped up its fourth straight Division 4 girls basketball title, beating Manistee Catholic 36-33 Friday night at Walkerville High School.
Up ahead is a much tougher task for the Comets (11-10 overall) as they face perennial power Glen Lake (21-2) in a regional semifinal contest Tuesday at Traverse City West High School.
The Lakers, ranked No. 1 all year in the Associated Press’ D4 poll, beat Frankfort 66-27 on Friday to advance.
Before that preparation begins, though, NMC gets to celebrate a little.
“This is a huge win for our girls tonight,” NMC coach Rich Bennett said.
“I am extremely happy for our seniors to bring home a fourth straight title title.
“The entire team did great, talked to each other on the floor, helped when needed and didn’t let a close game get in their heads.”
NMC started strong as it led 13-10 after the first quarter and 23-14 at halftime before cooling off in the second half.
“We played an excellent first half but came out a little flat right out of halftime,” Bennett said.
“We were making a lot of fundamental errors but we regained our composure toward the end of the third quarter quarter and carried it into the fourth.”
The Comets still led 30-22 going into the fourth and while the Sabers continued to rally, they could never get over the hump.
Alaina Rozeveld paced NMC with 14 points while Jada VanNoord added eight points.
Paige Ebels was held to just two points but recorded eight rebounds and five steals.
“Jada’s defense was absolutely stifling,” Bennett said.
“She had her best defensive game of the season tonight.
“Alaina was on point tonight, too. She played incredible defense and hit crucial free throws for us throughout the game.”
