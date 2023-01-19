MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian got the job done, beating Pine River 53-40 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest.
While it’s a win, Comet coach Kyle Benthem is looking for a little more.
“I thought we attacked the zone well in the halfcourt but we need to make better decisions in transition,” he said. “The defense isn’t up to par yet, either.”
NMC led 12-6 after the first qaurter and 28-17 at halftime. It was 37-23 going into the fourth quarter.
The Comets’ size was a bit too much for the Bucks to handle, coach Brian Goodenow said.
“Yet another night where nothing seems to bounce our way,” he said. “We got in a load of foul trouble early on, and there were stretches where we had four guys under 5-9 on the floor, which is a problem against their length. But the size differential didn’t stop our guys from playing with a ton of tenacity and heart.
“I keep telling them — and I continue to believe — that if they keep working this hard, things will start to go our way.”
Brant Winkle paced NMC with 21 points and eight rebounds while Ethan Bennett added 11 points. Blake DeZeeuw had nine points and four steals while Nate Eisenga added eight points.
Nathan Marks paced Pine River with 13 points and five rebounds while Austin Dean had 10 points.
NMC hosts Muskegon West Michigan Christian on Friday while the Bucks host Roscommon.
• Pine River won the JV game 57-27. Sheen Pink paced the Bucks with 25 points.
EVART — Eventually, the shooting cooled.
Evart withstood Roscommon’s hot start and came back to beat the Bucks 59-48 in a Highland contest.
“They shot really well and hit four threes in the first quarter,” Evart coach Kris Morgan said. “We knew they could do that so we just had to hang with them.
“We improved our defense at halftime, pressured them a little bit more, got some steals and that led to the fast break.”
Roscommon led 22-19 after the first quarter before the Wildcats were up 32-31 at halftime. It was 47-37 going into the fourth quarter.
Dakobe White paced Evart with 24 points and Noah Vanderlinde had 17.
The Wildcats host Beal City on Friday.
ELLSWORTH — Buckley dropped a 77-74 decision to Ellsworth in a non-league contest.
The Lancers led 39-36 at halftime and 62-55 going into the fourth quarter.
Landon Kulawiak paced the Bears with 30 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and five steals while Carter Williams had 28 points and eight rebounds.
Buckley (4-7 overall) hosts Suttons Bay on Friday.
