MCBAIN — That’s a solid day of soccer.
Northern Michigan Christian went 1-1 in its own Comet Cup Saturday, splitting the pair against solid competition.
NMC beat Leland 2-0 in the opener as junior standout Jada VanNoord scored both goals. The first game in the seventh minute on a free kick and the second in the 45th minute.
Makala VanPolen and Harper Tossey recorded the shutout in goal.
“Beating a quality team like Leland is a very good win for our program,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. “We played a really tough battle (Friday) against Gladwin so I wasn’t sure how much we’d have left in our legs but, again, my girls came out with fight and determination.
“Jada was definitely shooting the ball well and it was huge to get an early goal. Leland had several very dangerous scoring chances throughout the game but our goalkeepers and defense stayed strong and organized.”
Charlevoix beat the Comets 5-0 in the title game after beating Leland 2-1 in a shootout.
“Charlevoix is a very good team and we struggled to find a way to stop their possession and control of the game,” VanNoord said. “I asked a lot of my defense and they gave everything they had.
“I’m also very proud of my offense because they never gave up and never stopped trying to score.”
VanPolen and Tossey were in goal.
NMC (3-1 overall) hosts Brethren on Tuesday.
TRACK and FIELD
Cadillac 6th, 12th at Freeland
FREELAND — Cadillac’s girls took sixth and the boys 12th at the Freeland Falcon Invitational on Saturday.
Traverse City West was first on the girls’ side with 133 points while Northville was second at 114, Midland third at 89 and the Vikings totaled 58.5 points.
Makenzie Johns took second in the shot put with a throw of 35-feet, 9.5-inches and second in the discus at 114-4 while Olivia Smith took third at 110-9.
Madisyn Lundquist took second in the pole vault at 9-6 while Hanah Johnson took third in the 100-meter dash in 13.13 seconds.
On the boys’ side, Connor Anderson took third in the discus at 132-11.
Northville won the boys’ title with 135 points while TC West was second at 111, Gladwin third at 65 and Cadillac 12th with 19 points.
“It was a very hot day on the track but we competed hard,” Cadillac boys’ coach Trevor Holmes said. “We had personal bests in the distance events from JJ Mahan in the 1,600 and Magill McGuire in the 3200.
“We also had three PRs in the 400 from Miles Hoppe, Will Castle and Reed King. Connor, Ryan Sanders and Teegan Baker were our leaders in shot and disc and were our highest individual finishes.”
Area teams compete at Chip Hills
REMUS — Evart, Lake City and Northern Michigan Christian competed in the Warrior Invitational at Chippewa Hills.
Hart (122) won the title on the boys’ side while Cedar Springs (121.5) was second and Benzie Central (89.5) third. Evart took sixth at 50, Lake City seventh at 37.5 and Northern Michigan Christian 10th at 28.
For the Wildcats, Marcel White won the long jump at 20-4.5 and Aceyn Morgan won the high jump at 5-10.
For the Trojans, Dayne Blair won the 100 dash in 11.31 seconds
Shepherd (141) took first on the girls’ side while Chip Hills (94.5) and Grand Rapids West Catholic (78) followed. Lake City was eighth at 40 and Evart ninth at 22.
Lake City’s Sadie Larson took second in the 300 hurdles in 51.94 seconds while Rylee Cohoon was second in the 400 dash at 1:07.21.
NMC’s Isaac Boweden took first in the pole vault at 13-0 while Nathan Eisenga took second in the high jump at 5-8.
“We had a lot of personal bests and hope to see more in the coming weeks,” NMC coach Diane Eisenga said.
Evart’s McKenzy McKay took first in the shot put at 33-10 and second in the discus at 82-4.
Manton, PR compete at Morley
MORLEY — Manton and Pine River each took part in the Mohawk Relays at Morley Stanwood Saturday.
Ithaca took first on the girls’ side with 96 points while Kingsley was second at 93.5, Central Montcalm third at 76, Manton fourth at 61 and Pine River sixth at 61.
For the Rangers, Chloe Colton took first in the 3200 in 12:37.74 and Rheanna Gilzene was third in the long jump at 14-5. Manton took second in the 1600 relay in 4:42.27, second in the sprint medley relay (100-100-200-400) in 2:05.04 and third in the 400 relay in 55.25 seconds.
“I think everyone except our distance runners would agree we have been spoiled with great weather lately and our sprint results reflected it,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said. “We have a very young team and, combined with this warm weather along with their hard work, I am very impressed with their improvement.”
For the Bucks, Lillian Pylman shot the shot put at 33-0 and the discus at 99-0. The Bucks were third in the sprint medley relay (400-200-200-400) in 3:34.84 and third in the shuttle hurdles relay in 1:22.93.
Ithaca won the title on the boys’ side with 86 points while Kingsley was second at 85, Central Montcalm third at 66, Manton fifth at 55 and Pine River eighth at 22.
Manton’s Andrew Phillips took first in the long jump at 19-11 while Logan Baker won the pole vault at 10-6. Nolan Moffit was second in the high jump at 5-10 while Logan Patrick took third in the discus at 108-6.
The sprint medley relay took second at 1:39.50 and the 1600 relay was third in 3:51.98.
