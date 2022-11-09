McBAIN — The Northern Michigan Christian volleyball team fell behind early to Onekama in the Division 4 regional semifinals played on the Comets’ home floor on Tuesday. The Comets rallied but could not make up the lost ground.
In the end, Onekama walked off the court with a victory in four sets, 25-22, 25-17, 19-25, 25-18.
“We had a slow start to the game and it was hard trying to catch up,” acknowledged NMC coach Anna Veldink.
“We had a lot of good moments like coming back in the third set, but we couldn't keep up the momentum. We continued to put up a fight and gave it our best.”
Onekama was exceptionally good at defensive positioning and did a good job of keeping volleys alive, often leading to points in the Portagers’ favor after several hits back and forth. After rallying to edge NMC in the opening set, the Portagers prevailed by seven points in the second set and NMC faced a possible sweep entering the third set.
The Comets did not allow that to happen, though, coming back to win 25-19 behind the effective serving of Emma Tossey, Kate Shaarda, and Paige Ebels and the aggressive attacks of Ebels, Mabel Yount and Kylee Winkle. Winkle and outside hitter Jada VanNoord each had timely blocks during the third set as well.
NMC gained some momentum but Onekama bounced back to win the fourth set and close out the well-deserved win.
Ebels delivered 13 kills in the match of her notable four-year prep career and fellow senior Mabel Yount posted nine kills. VanNoord and Winkle each had two blocks and Tossey also had a block.
Tossey recorded three aces and Ebels had a pair of aces. Ebels earned a team-high 30 digs and senior libero Alaina Rozeveld recorded 14. Shaarda secured 28 assists.
NMC closes the season with a 25-12 mark.
Veldink thanked seniors Ebels, Rozeveld, Yount, Paris Pattee and Aria Cucinella for “their effort and dedication to the volleyball program and the work they put into the season.”
