BEAL CITY — Perfect no more.
After running the table in the Highland Conference a year ago, Northern Michigan Christian dropped a 68-53 decision to Beal City in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Friday night.
The Comets struggled defensively and have work to do, coach Kyle Benthem said. “They scored 70 on us so we have to get better defensively,” he said. “We’ve got to make our layups and make free throws, too.
“We had an opportunity to stay with them but the third quarter hurt us.”
Beal City led 12-8 after the first quarter before NMC rallied to lead 30-29 at halftime. The Aggies took control in the third quarter and were up 50-41 going into the fourth.
Grant Winkle and Ethan Bennett paced NMC with 15 points apiece while Colin DeKam had eight.
NMC is at Roscommon on Tuesday.
HOUGHTON LAKE — Pine River opened Highland Conference boys basketball play with a 57-33 loss to Houghton Lake on Friday.
The Bucks got behind early, as they trailed 15-6 after the first quarter, 30-13 at halftime, and 44-21 after three.
“We came out very flat and dug ourselves a big hole once again, and we never recovered,” Bucks coach Brian Goodenow said. “Our primary focus will definitely be on correcting that over the next few days.”
The Bucks (0-2 overall, 0-1 Highland) play at Tri County on Tuesday.
Pine River won the JV game 43-23 to improve to 2-0.
Sheen Pink led the Bucks with 17 points and Ayden Nichols scored 12 points.
MESICK — Mesick dropped a 27-16 decision to Manistee Catholic in a West Michigan D contest.
Cassie Sexton paced the Bulldogs with five points and Kayla McCoy had four.
KINGSLEY — Buckley dropped a 49-22 decision to Northwest Conference foe Kingsley.
Kayla Milarch paced the Bears with 13 points.
