MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian dropped a 3-0 decision to Gladwin in an NMSL contest Tuesday.
The Comets held the Flying G's, who had won 55 straight league games coming in, scoreless for the first 35 minutes before they scored twice for a 2-0 halftime lead.
"I was incredibly proud of the way we fought tonight," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. "We kept our shape well and played well as a team defensively. Jamey Haan, Trevin Winkle and Silas Bowden repelled attack after attack and all our midfielders did an exceptional job working within our game plan. Ezra Dieterman did an exceptional job in the goal, recording 11 saves, and also making nice decisions in coming out and taking away opportunities."
NMC (3-2 overall, 2-1 NMSL) hosts Cheboygan on Thursday.
Patriots score win
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian overcame a slow start to beat PineView Homes 5-0.
"I thought we started kind of slow, meaning we weren't playing our game," Heritage Christian coach Tom Stagg said. "Even though we scored two goals in the first half, we just weren't on our game.
"In the second half, we slowed things down to our pace instead of reacting."
Alex McDonald paced the Patriots with two goals while Evan Williams, Seth Wanner and Sebastian Vrieze also scored. Williams and Luke Stagg had assists.
Timothy Shirk (two saves) and Jacob Fulton (two saves) split time in the nets.
Heritage Christian (2-0) hosts Skeels Christian on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.