MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian dropped a 16-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-23 decision to Kalkaska in a non-conference volleyball contest Tuesday.
"It was a tough loss knowing we could have won it," NMC coach Kenda Rivera said. "We are still working on confidence and keeping up the intensity throughout the whole night."
Megan Bennet led NMC offensively with seven kills and four blocks while Madelyn Benthem and Maggie Yount had three kills apiece. Callie Keiser had six digs and Paige Ebels dished out 16 assists.
The Comets host Pine River today.
Manton wins two
BRETHREN — Manton picked up a pair of wins in a non-league tri, beating Brethren (25-8, 25-10) and Frankfort (25-18, 25-12).
"The team is moving forward nicely," Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. "I am pleased with how we are coming into September. Our defense was very solid tonight. They handled some hard hits from Frankfort and managed to keep the offense rolling.
"We struggled at the service line tonight, giving up too many free points, but we will continue to work on cleaning up our game and doing the little things better."
Abby Brown had three aces, eight kills, 38 assists and five digs while Addison Letts added three aces, nine kills, two assists and 19 digs. Brianna Puffer had an ace and led the offense with 18 kills while Jaden Wilder had three aces, six kills and 21 digs.
Madalynn Lutke had an ace and 15 digs while Megan Moffit added 12 kills and 13 digs.
The Rangers (12-1 overall) are at the Pine River tri next Tuesday.
• Manton's JV team beat Brethren 25-16, 25-18 and beat Frankfort 25-13, 25-12.
Brylie Greter had five digs, three kills and served 41 of 43 while Hannah Clark had two assists, seven kills and served 18 of 20. Autumn Sackett also served 15 of 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.