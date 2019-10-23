ROSCOMMON — Northern Michigan Christian dropped a 25-19, 25-20, 25-21 decision to Roscommon in a Highland Conference volleyball contest.
"I was super impressed by the drive and energy the girls showed tonight on the court even though they didn't end up with a win," NMC coach Kenda Rivera said. "They showed up and played hard."
Alaina Rozeveld had six kills while Megan Bennett added four kills and 10 digs. Maggie Yount had nine digs and six blocks while Madelyn Benthem had three kills and 16 digs. Paige Ebels had three kills and five digs while Sydney Hart added 10 digs, 15 assists and two blocks.
NMC hosts Evart next Tuesday.
