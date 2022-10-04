TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Christian dropped a tight 2-0 decision to Traverse City Christian in a non-conference soccer contest Monday.
"This was a good game for us tonight. We lost to a very good teams and I am very happy about it," NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. "We showed that we can play close games even with some of best teams in the area.
"We played very well most of the game. We came out slow and they got one early on us. Then we played solid up till the end when we started to have tired legs and the got a second on us. If we can shore up the silly mistakes, then we will go into the post-season ready to compete."
Blake DeZeeuw recorded 13 saves in goal.
The Comets (10-3-4 overall) host Shepherd on Wednesday.
GIRLS GOLF
Vikings 9th at invite
BIG RAPIDS — Cadillac took ninth overall in the two-day Katke Classic in Big Rapids.
Farmington Hills Mercy won the event with a 688 while Montague was second at 742, Traverse City Central third at 748 and the Vikings shot a 844.
"This was our last regular-season event of the year to prepare for regionals," Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. "Two-day events are tough mentally and physically. Our girls played very well on a tough Katke Golf Course.
"I think we are ready to compete at at regionals but we all have to play our best."
Onalee Wallis paced Cadillac with a 199 while Grace Drabik shot 206, Madalie Dickerson 220 and Ellery Schaefer a 232.
Cadillac competes in an MHSAA Division 2 regional today in Lowell.
