BATTLE CREEK — The experience of playing in a state final means a lot.
Especially when you’ve got a number of young players returning.
Northern Michigan Christian made its second straight appearance in the MHSAA Division 4 Golf Finals, taking 13th in the two-day tournament at Bedford Valley Golf Course.
Clarkston Everest Collegiate won the title with a 625 while Hillsdale Academy took second at 642 and Glen Lake third at 650.
The Comets opened with a 360 on Friday and finished with a 349 on Saturday for a 709 total.
“It was a great experience at the state finals,” NMC coach Jeff VanNoord said. “Our guys competed and grinded against a very challenging Bedford Valley course.
“At times, we struggled with the speed of the greens and huge ever-present bunkers. Still, we continued to battle. Each player shot better during the second round which shows some of the adjustments they made.”
Junior Titus Best paced NMC with a 168 (30th) while senior Cam Baas shot a 175 (51st), freshman Emmitt Baas a 175 (51st), eighth-grader Dries VanNoord 191 (88th) and eighth-grader Blair DeZeeuw 194 (93rd).
Everest Collegiate’s Remy Stalcup took medalist honors with a 142.
The Comets graduate two seniors in Cam Baas and Blake DeZeeuw but return most of the starting lineup.
“I am so grateful to Cam Baas who led the way this whole season through his play and leadership,” Jeff VanNoord said.
“We will also miss Blake DeZeeuw, who was an important and respected member of our team.
“We have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming years as we have a number of young players returning.”
Other champions: Division 1 at The Meadows in Allendale — team, Northville, 605; medalist, Peter Roehl, Rochester Adams, 140. Division 2 at The Fortress in Frankenmuth — team, Grand Rapids Christian, 595; medalist, Lorenzo Pinilli, Bloomfield Brother Rice, 134. Division 3 at Forest Akers West in East Lansing — Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 614; medalist, Matthew Sokorai, Grand Rapids Catholic, 141.
DAVISON — A pair of Cadillac juniors, along with one boy from Buckley and another from Marion, competed in the MITCA Champions of Champions Track and Field Festival Friday and Saturday at Davison High School.
The meet, run by the track coaches’ association, offered the chance of one more meet for student-athletes who qualified for last Saturday’s MHSAA State Finals or those who just missed finals-qualifying marks.
With the high school season completed, athletes could not compete in their school’s uniform. Most competed as unattached athletes or with club teams.
On the girls’ side, Cadillac junior Makenzie Johns took second in the shot put at 40-feet, 1-inch and fifth in the discus at 122-9.
Junior teammate Madisyn Lundquist took fourth in the 400-meter dash in a personal-best time of 59.84 seconds and fourth in the pole vault at 10-3. Lundquist just missed on a PR of 10-9, as well.
On the boys’ side, Buckley junior Tyler Apple competed in the shot put, taking fourth with a throw of 42-7 while Marion junior Braden Prielipp took seventh in the high jump at 6-0.
