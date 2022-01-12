LAKE CITY — The Northern Michigan Christian girls basketball team made the short trip to Lake City Wednesday and earned a coveted Highland Conference road win, 30-27.
The Comets jumped out to an 8-4 lead after the first quarter, 14-10 at the half and were up 23-15 to start the fourth quarter.
Lake City coach Bill Tisron said his team was without its best player, Mackenzie Bisballe, but he was pleased with his girls play Wednesday and how they stepped up in her absence. While they worked hard defensively, Tisron said offensively it was a struggle Wednesday.
"The effort was there. We were down by double-digits in the second half, but we had it tied 25-25 with about two minutes left in the game," he said. "They made their free throws and we didn't."
Tisron said NMC was 10-for-13 on the night from the free throw line and 3-for-4 in the fourth quarter, while his squad was 5-for-13 total and 2-for-7 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.
Haylee Parniske led the Trojans with nine points, while Chole Bisballe had eight points and seven rebounds. Mariah Jackson added four points and four rebounds.
Lake City hosts Manton Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.