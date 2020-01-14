MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian overcame a slow first half to beat Buckley 53-33 in a non-conference girls basketball contest Monday night.
Buckley led 14-13 after the first quarter before the Comets took a slim 24-22 lead into halftime.
"Our first half was horrible," NMC coach Rich Bennett said. "We made several fundamental mistakes and the energy was flat.
"We played a much better second half defensively and were able to hold Buckley to three points in the third quarter."
NMC 38-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Megan Bennett paced the Comets with 27 points and 20 rebounds while Maggie Yount added 10 points, two assists and five rebounds. Anna Lanser had seven points, four assists, three rebounds and four steals, as well.
NMC is at Lake City on Wednesday.
