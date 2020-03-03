MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian overcame a slow start to beat Marion 48-32 in a Division 4 district contest Monday at home.
The Comets were up 12-3 after the first quarter and 20-12 at halftime.
"The girls played well tonight but I thought we got off to a very slow start and you could see that we had three days off," NMC coach Rich Bennett said. "We struggled to communicate but moved the ball well on the floor."
NMC was up 32-20 going into the fourth quarter.
"We had a couple of girls in foul trouble early and couldn't generate any offense," Marion coach Matt LaGrow said. "I thought we had a pretty good defensive showing, other than a stretch in the second quarter.
"Payton Raymond played a good defensive game for us."
Anna Lanser paced the Comets with 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals while Megan Bennett had 13 points, five rebounds and five steals. Ally Krick added eight points and four assists.
Ogho Osadiaye paced Marion with seven points while Aspen LaGrow and Stella Henderson each had five.
NMC faces Pentwater in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
